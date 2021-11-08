CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Standard to Enterprise plus license install upgrade / networking changes

By eleblanc1
vmware.com
 6 days ago

We have been running a 3 hosts ESXi 7.02 setup with the Standard license...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

Fix Office Error Code 30010-4 during Installation or Upgrade

Sometimes users of Microsoft Office or Office 365 may run into error 30010-4 when installing Office. The error may appear with a fresh install when you upgrade your Office installation. If you find a problem to resolve this issue, follow the solutions in this tutorial to fix Office error code 30010-4.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install OpenNMS Network Monitoring Solution on Debian 11

OpenNMS is a free and open-source Open Network Management System written in Java. It is a network monitoring application that gathers critical information from local and network hosts using the SNPM protocol. Learn how to install OpenNMS on Debian 11 here.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Cardano prepares to scale with Hydra upgrade as network reaches 2M wallets

In a tweet posted by the Cardano Foundation on Monday, the number of Cardano (ADA) wallets has surpassed the 2 million mark. The network reached the previous milestone of 1 million ADA wallets on May 22, 2021. During that period, the Cardano Foundation successfully implemented the Alonzo hard fork, enabling...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard
VentureBeat

Windows 10 and 11 receive enterprise-focused upgrades from Microsoft

Microsoft today announced a series of enterprise-focused upgrades for its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems (OS), including enhancements to the Windows Update for Business deployment service, a cloud service that provides control over updates delivered from Windows Update. Among other additions to the ecosystem include the latest version of Universal Print — a cloud-based printer management and deployment platform — and the Test Base app security- and feature-testing service.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Upgrade to a mesh network with this sale on the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers

Amazon has a whole bunch of deals on the Eero 6 mesh networking router today, so if you've been looking for a chance to get into some mesh networking this is it. Not sure just how many of the units you need? Grab the basic Eero 6 mesh networking router on sale for $90. It's normally $129, so you're saving nearly $40 and getting it at its lowest price ever. This is a good place to start because you can always upgrade later if you find you need more coverage. This deal seems most likely to be a Labor Day thing, so don't expect it to last for long past the weekend.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

What's New for the ArcGIS Utility Network in ArcGIS Pro 2.9 and Enterprise 10.9.1

With the release of ArcGIS Pro 2.9 and ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1, we’ve carried over our emphasis on quality to deliver optimizations that help you work more efficiently, while also delivering on new functionality requested by our user community. Significant work has been completed across the product to improve performance and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
github.blog

GitHub Enterprise Cloud self-service organization upgrade to an Enterprise Account

GitHub Enterprise Cloud standalone organizations paying by invoice may now update to an enterprise account via a self-service flow. Organization owners may navigate to the organization's billing page and click "Upgrade to Enterprise Account" to begin. There are no changes to licensing agreement or payment terms. In the new enterpise account, every organization owner will be granted the enterprise owner role.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Innovation, intelligence, standardization: The future of enterprise cloud apps

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to cloud clarity." We hope you enjoy this article. This white paper discusses how blockchain technology can transform public records management. A cloud-based platform enables various digital records, such as birth registrations, to be seamlessly authenticated, resulting in cost savings, faster turnaround time, and enhanced customer service.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Issues installing Horizon client

I'm having issues installing the Horizon client on Fedora. When I run the script, the GUI pops up and simply says "Installation was unsuccessful." I've poked around a bit but haven't found much that has helped me. Thanks for any advice. OS: Fedora 35 / Gnome / x11. Horizon Version:...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vRA 8.1 Change owner failing

I have a single deployment that was onboarded and will not let me change the owner. The error I get is:. "Something went wrong in a backend service. Reference id: 99adce02-20cb-40b8-b94f-932efb04c19f" I was able to login to the appliance and update the database to change the owner successfully, but the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workspace ONE Access OVF Deployment via PowerCLI Issues

I'm having an issue deploying the Workspace ONE Access OVA via a PowerCLI script. In the script, I configure the vApp options as so:. $OVFConfig.Common.vamitimezone.Value = $wsoTZ $OVFConfig.Common.ceip.enabled.Value = $wsoCeip $OVFConfig.Common.vami.hostname.Value = $wsoHostname $OVFConfig.DeploymentOption.Value = $wsoDepOption $OVFConfig.EULAs.Accept.Value = $true $OVFConfig.IpAssignment.IpProtocol.Value = $wsoIpProtocol $OVFConfig.NetworkMapping.Network_1.Value = $wsoPortGroup $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.gateway.Value = $wsoGatewayIp $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.domain.Value = $wsoDomain $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.searchpath.Value = $wsoDomain $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.DNS.Value = $wsoDnsIp $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.ip0.Value = $wsoIp $OVFConfig.vami.WorkspaceOneAccess.netmask0.Value = $wsoNetmask.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Service broker - project field drop down on the new request form

I was wondering if anyone can explain how the project field drop down works. We name our projects by team, and would like to use the project friendly name that you choose during a new request. I can see its set to external action, but there's nothing about what that...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Is it possible to download older/previous versions of custom ESXi installers?

When I look at the Custom ISOs tab for vSphere downloads, I can of course switch between vSphere versions, (7.0, 6.7, etc), and within the list of available custom ISOs for ESXi install, there will be separate entries for Update release, e.g. 6.7, 6.7u1, 6.7u2, etc. However within these there would also have been different versions, e.g for Dell there has been 6.7u2-A00, 6.7u2-A01, 6.7u2-A02 and 6.7u2-A03. It looks to me that it is only possible to download the latest one for each update, i.e. 6.7u2-A03 can be downloaded, but not A02 or earlier. Is this right, or is there a way to view the history of these downloads and obtain older ones if needed?
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

How can enterprises avoid datacentre supply chain issues affecting IT upgrades?

The global silicon shortage has been having an impact on supply chains for some time, but now there are warnings that this is starting to affect the supply of critical datacentre components, hindering enterprise IT projects as organisations look to bounce back from the pandemic. Naturally, the pandemic was a...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2 cannot map vmdk to local file system.

When I run VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.0 on Windows 10 Pro, I found I cannot map vmdk to my local file system. When I run it as Administrator, nothing happens at all. When I run it as a common user, I can see there is a new volume but it says there is not recognizable file system on that volumn.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Discover the New Networking and Security Hands-on Labs

Written by Leanne Jones & NSBU Lab Captains / November 09, 2021. The team constructing these Networking and Security labs work at VMware in multiple roles like Systems Engineers, Technical Account Managers, Product Managers and HOL Architects. A variety of new labs are now available and coming soon on the full NSX product line including:
SOFTWARE
theridgewoodblog.net

NJ Transit Installs Upgraded Ticket Machines Providing Faster, Improved Customer Experience

Ridgewood NJ, NJ TRANSIT has completed the installation of 558 new, modernized ticket vending machines (TVMs) throughout the system, offering faster transaction times and contactless payment options. “These new customer-friendly TVMs – now installed systemwide – represent just one aspect of a complete modernization of NJ TRANSIT’s entire fare collection...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
vmware.com

Virtual machines stops working

I have recently upgraded to VmWare Work station version VMware® Workstation 16 Pro 16.2.1 build-18811642 from previous 16.2.0 (i think it was) And in a VM machine I am using a windows 10. After upgrade though I now experience very often that the Virtual machine hangs. And I cannot even...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy