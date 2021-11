WASHINGTON — Inflation threatens to slow President Joe Biden's agenda, and Republicans say it will help them decimate the Democratic majority in Congress. "Next year's election will be a referendum on grocery prices and you can expect Republican challengers to talk about little else between now and then," said John Ashbrook, co-founder of the public affairs firm Cavalry and a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

