It’s been five years since Pokemon GO began making dreams come true, using AR to allow trainers from around the world to set out on their quests to become Pokemon masters. The Niantic app has been celebrating with plenty of in-game giveaways and events, and one more has been announced for November. As Halloween ends, players can look forward to the Festival of Lights event beginning November 5 at 10:00 AM and ending on November 14 at 8:00 PM local time. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this event asks players to do just that–be thankful! The Festival of Lights invites players to focus on friendship and sending gifts, and players will be able to open 45 gifts per day. Who doesn’t love getting presents?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO