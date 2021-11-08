Lawmakers fed up with trucks constantly striking Glenville bridge
State Sen. Jim Tedisco says enough is enough at the Glenridge Road Bridge in Glenville. Two more trucks hit the bridge on Monday. That brings the total to three just this...wnyt.com
State Sen. Jim Tedisco says enough is enough at the Glenridge Road Bridge in Glenville. Two more trucks hit the bridge on Monday. That brings the total to three just this...wnyt.com
Stop giving immigrants that can't read or write in English a CDL drivers license and maybe it will stop.
Comments / 14