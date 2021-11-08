Adam Thielen expresses frustration with the Vikings' lack of offensive output

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offense fluctuates between a high-octane machine and a lackluster unit with questionable play calling.

In the first half of Minnesota’s Week 9 game against Baltimore, the Vikings offense looked explosive. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook had a 66-yard run. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson caught a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Then, the offense fell apart in the second half — a common theme in a disappointing 2021. Baltimore came back to defeat Minnesota in overtime 34-31 on Sunday.

Minnesota WR Adam Thielen is just as frustrated as you are:

“It’s kind of getting old to talk about that,” Thielen said on Monday, via Jeff Wald of Fox 9. “I know the fans are done with it, us coming in here every single week and saying we have the guys. I don’t really know what to say, it’s the same thing each week.”

Thielen finished the game with two receptions for six yards. On the bright side, one of those catches was a touchdown. Jefferson, the Vikings’ leading receiver in Week 9, caught three passes for 69 receiving yards. Minnesota has plenty of weapons in the passing game. Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has to do a better job of finding them.