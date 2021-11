Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Evolvetogether is the go-to face mask choice for the elite. Everyone in Hollywood is always spotted wearing one, and whenever there is a new release, like the popular KN95, they have the masks before anyone else. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in one, the masks sold out, and over 750,000 people signed up to buy one immediately after. Jennifer Garner is a fan of the disposable surgical masks in the newer color options that are ideal for fall. Angelina Jolie normally opts for a mask that matches her gown because her brand is strong.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO