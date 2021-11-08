PA to Allow Schools to Make Their Own Mask Rules in January

A New Jersey lawmaker is pushing a plan that would exempt people that have had COVID and developed natural immunity from having to follow vaccination requirements. State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, said his measure, S4136, would allow entities to accept a person’s verbal confirmation that they have natural immunity due to a prior COVID infection to satisfy any vaccination or testing requirement that may be imposed as a condition of employment or to receive services, participate in activities, attend school or college, or gain admission to a place or venue.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO