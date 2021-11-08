3 additional deaths; 15 new COVID cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed three additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are an 86-year-old male that died October 5, a 57-year-old female that died October 23, and a 61-year-olf male that died November 2.

The deaths bring the total to 172 local residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 15 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,752 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,210 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 843 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,219 or 42.78% of the total population of the county (75,315).