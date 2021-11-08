Raiders release former first-round pick Damon Arnette

Cornerback Damon Arnette. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arnette is also in the midst of multiple lawsuits, including one for a car crash that resulted in injuries. In the wake of Henry Ruggs‘ fatal collision, the Raiders have decided to move on from the former first-round pick. This particular incident occurred in 2020, but the suit just came to light over the weekend. plans on fighting the allegations.

“Mr. Arnette denies the allegations in the complaint and looks forward to addressing these claims through the court process,” the player’s attorney said in a statement.

The plaintiff alleges that Arnette slammed into her car while driving 65 mph and fled the scene. And, according to the police report, Arnette’s friend tried to take the blame for the crash before the cornerback was found to be behind the wheel.

Arnette also recently posted a video on social media in which he was brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette made his name at Ohio State, flashing potential opposite of Jeff Okudah. With the ability to play on the inside or the outside, the Raiders were high on his upside. Now, he’ll head to the waiver wire with slim odds of getting claimed.