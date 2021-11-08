John 3:16 Mission Collects Food Donations To Provide Thanksgiving Meals To Those in Need

LuLu’s on N and Loaves and Fishes to Provide Free Thanksgiving Meal. For the third year, Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that walks alongside downtown Lincoln’s homeless population and offers them food, support, and basic hygiene items, and its for-profit partner, LuLu’s on N (www.lulusonn.com), will provide a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need. This year, they are also partnering with the local Veterans Administration to serve up to 200 Veterans and family members along with others in the community who lack the resources to provide a holiday meal for themselves and their families. The meal will be served on Wednesday, November 24 and will be packaged to take home. They are seeking businesses who would like to partner with them to provide the resources to purchase the items needed for the meal and volunteers to help in the packaging and distribution of the meals. If you are interested in donating towards this event or volunteering, please contact them at lulusonnst@gmail.com or call Karen Lamb at (402) 540-8532.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO