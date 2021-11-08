NCAA Streamlines Constitution, Set to Give Power to Schools

In its draft of a new constitution released earlier this week, the NCAA relinquished the use of the word “amateur”—and all its unpaid cognates—but doubled down on another increasingly contentious turn of phrase. The term “student-athlete” appears 44 times in the national governing body’s proposed decree to govern less, while still asserting itself as the conservator of keeping college athletes. The new constitution will be voted on at the next NCAA convention in January. The term “student-athlete”—coined by the NCAA’s first executive director, Walter Byers, for the explicit purpose of having schools avoid providing athletes workers’ compensation benefits—has received renewed attention in...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO