NCAA Streamlines Constitution, Set to Give Power to Schools

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
The NCAA has set the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports. The nation’s biggest and most influential...

247Sports

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

NCAA’s Power Grab

Despite not breaking any laws or engaging in pay for play, Cockburn is now the first athlete to be punished for NIL activities during the NIL era. The NCAA’s indictment follows a historic pattern: It investigates and dishes out punishments for even the most minor eligibility infractions. “While the NCAA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Higher Ed

The New NCAA Constitution Hints at Big Changes Ahead

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images — The National Collegiate Athletic Association offered a glimpse into the future of college athletics Monday, unveiling a proposed new constitution that acknowledges that athletes should be compensated for their images and likenesses and distributes power away from the central office to the group’s three divisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hays Post

NCAA rewrites constitution, sets stage for transformation

UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself. Approval of a new, streamlined constitution is expected in January with minimal consternation or conflict. The next phase of the NCAA’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

NCAA Says Athletes Pushed Use of ‘Student-Athlete’ in Constitution

In its draft of a new constitution released earlier this week, the NCAA relinquished the use of the word “amateur”—and all its unpaid cognates—but doubled down on another increasingly contentious turn of phrase.  The term “student-athlete” appears 44 times in the national governing body’s proposed decree to govern less, while still asserting itself as the conservator of keeping college athletes. The new constitution will be voted on at the next NCAA convention in January. The term “student-athlete”—coined by the NCAA’s first executive director, Walter Byers, for the explicit purpose of having schools avoid providing athletes workers’ compensation benefits—has received renewed attention in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
osubeavers.com

Beavers Set for NCAA West Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon State women's cross country team will travel to Sacramento, Calif. for the NCAA West Regional on Friday. The women's 6K is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Haggin Oaks Golf Course. Last Time Out. The Beavers took sixth with 156 points at the Pac-12 Championships...
OREGON STATE
Sportico

NCAA Draft Constitution Heeds Alston’s Antitrust Warnings

The NCAA released a draft of a new constitution on Monday. By envisioning conferences and schools as bound by fewer one-size-fits-all rules, the NCAA is acknowledging a core lesson of NCAA v. Alston: Competitors for college athletes should have more opportunities to reward athletes. The constitution, which is expected to be ratified in January, advocates a decentralized model of NCAA governance. It notes that conferences and colleges are “of widely varying mission, size, resources and opportunities.” The constitution demands that NCAA governing rules “reflect these differences through the delegation of authorities and responsibilities to the divisions, conferences and member institutions.” To that...
SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Michaelson Impresses as No. 1 Gonzaga Routs Dixie State 97-63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Dixie State 97-63 in its season opener without coach Mark Few on the sideline. Few received a three-game suspension after he was cited for DUI in September. He previously sat out Gonzaga's two exhibition games, but will be back when the Bulldogs host No. 5 Texas on Saturday. Assistant coach Brian Michaelson served as acting head coach. Rasir Bolton added 15 points for Gonzaga, which was undefeated last season before losing to Baylor in the national title game. The Zags are in the midst of a school-record 52-game home winning streak. Their last home loss was Jan. 18, 2018, to Saint Mary’s.
SPOKANE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Cougars Visit the Ducks Needing a Win for Bowl Eligibility

The Ducks can clinch the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game with a win over Washington State on Saturday combined with a Stanford victory over Oregon State. With three games left before the conference title game, Oregon continues to aim for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the CFP rankings, while they’re at No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Washington State is just a win away from bowl eligibility, despite the turbulence caused by the dismissal of coach Nick Rolovich over his refusal of a COVID-19 vaccination.
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

NCAA constitution called out for failing to include non-discrimination policy

As part of a major restructuring of college sports, the NCAA unveiled on Monday a draft of its revised constitution, which would give more power to the three divisions and individual schools. The 18-page draft was produced by the NCAA’s 28-person constitution committee, which is chaired by former U.S. secretary of defense Robert Gates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
