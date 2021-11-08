Backdrop Has Three New Paint Colors, and One Is a Pastel Version of a Best-Seller

It all started in a café. In 2011, plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter was visiting Pennsylvania when he stumbled upon an eatery that was covered in greenery. The space was teeming with life, and the feeling he got being surrounded by plants of all kinds stuck with him. Three years later, he sought to re-create that emotion within his own home. “When I moved to New Orleans, I had plenty of bright light coming in through large windows, and I was living in a climate that, honestly, was suitable for having plants,” Carter tells Domino contributing editor Benjamin Reynaert on the fifth episode of Design Time: Trending Forward (out today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts). “So I started bringing plants in; it wasn’t really a decision to go from one plant to the 200-plus I have today. But I just knew the feeling I had in that café in 2011, and I knew I wanted to bring that into my space.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO