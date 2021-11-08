Backdrop Has Three New Paint Colors, and One Is a Pastel Version of a Best-Seller

Ruthie Sommers’s dream home doesn’t have a massive screening room or a double-island kitchen. The Los Angeles designer, former Domino cover star, and newly minted author (her book, A Newport Summer, comes out next May), prefers towering trees and secret reading nooks over fancy amenities and loads of square footage. “A lot of my clients want big bathrooms and walk-in closets for their kids, but the children always end up in their parents’ bathtub anyway,” she says, laughing. After seeing how fast her friends’ kids grew up, Sommers made a point to prioritize natural light and cozy corners when designing the L.A. home she and her family of five shared for 14 years. “I’m always secretly happy when my girls are close to me, so I enjoy being in a small area,” adds the designer. “Space doesn’t equal happiness.”
