LINCOLN — Scott Frost says he’s taking a step back from the chess match. The Husker head football coach, granted a fifth year of employment by NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, not only fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and three more assistants, but agreed, in essence, to remove himself from a part of the job he loves: Calling plays. Frost has embraced that role for three teams — Oregon, Central Florida and Nebraska — but conceded Wednesday that it has taken too much of his time.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO