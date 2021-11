Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu was the keystone to DWG KIA, someone who brought the entire team together and cemented himself as (arguably) the best jungler in the world after the team’s 2020 championship title. DWG KIA made a confident return to the grand finals at Worlds 2021 after a narrow 3-2 victory over T1 and it’d be fair to say that this semifinal was projected to be the “real” finals set. EDward Gaming were the underdogs going into the Finals, and even those who believed in EDG predicted that Lee “Scout” Ye-chan and Park “Viper” Do-hyeon would be the players who stood above the rest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO