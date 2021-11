Amassing more than 2 million streams off of her last single, “Bedroom,” break out sensation Aiyana-Lee is back with her newest single, “Rich Kids.”. As a performer coming from a long line of musicians, including David Ruffin of The Temptations to name one of many, it’s of no surprise that Aiyana-Lee has broken into the music scene with a bang. The artist’s newest single is prelude to her full length album, Wednesday's Child, which will be released later this year. Inspired by her own experience growing up being raised by a single mom, “Rich Kids” explores Aiyana-Lee’s tenacity in remaining authentic while living in Los Angeles, a city that can certainly at times fuel materialism.

