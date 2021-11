The fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Friday night is now considered one of the deadliest concert events in U.S. history. During the rapper's set at the NRG Park in Houston, a rush of fans among the estimated 50,000 in attendance stormed forward toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths, with many of the victims ranging from 14 to 27 years old. Although authorities are still gathering information regarding the exact events that led to the surge, fatalities, and various injuries, reports have surfaced citing the lack of overall safety measures as the main cause.

