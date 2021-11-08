CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Cyber expert warns lawmakers that Alaska IT is not secure

By Linda F. Hersey
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Alaska websites are not secure, and state government vendors are providing inadequate protections. Burke Stephenson, a consultant with Cybersec Innovation Partners, delivered that assessment during a Senate committee meeting that lasted for more than two hours before moving into executive session over security concerns. “Alaska’s current IT...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Blown back to Alaska, the little godwit perseveres

A bar-tailed godwit recently arrived in New Zealand on its second attempt to get there from Alaska, after a storm had blasted it back north. Keith Woodley of the Pukorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre on the North Island of New Zealand reported that a male godwit carrying a satellite transmitter first left the mudflats near the Kuskokwim River on Sept. 11, 2021.
kyma.com

Cyber security consultants fight Arizona audit public records demands

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its review of the 2020 election for release under the state’s public records law. One judge said last week that Cyber Ninjas is...
ARIZONA STATE
helpnetsecurity.com

Surge in cyber attacks confirms the need for zero trust security

Zscaler announced the release of a report that tracked and analyzed over 20 billion threats blocked over HTTPS, a protocol originally designed for secure communication over networks. This year’s study found an increase of more than 314 percent year-over-year across geographical areas that include APAC, Europe, and North America, underscoring the need for a zero trust security model and greater traffic inspection than most companies can achieve with legacy firewall-based security models.
TECHNOLOGY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska Redistricting Board adopts final redistricting map

The Alaska Redistricting Board adopted a final redistricting map on Wednesday, which will define legislative districts across the state for the next 10 years. The Alaska Redistricting Board — whose members are appointed by state leaders — voted 3-2 on Wednesday to approve the final proclamation, which sets election districts for the 20 Senate districts and 40 House districts for the Alaska Legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Cutting the PFD puts government first and the people second

Since I entered the government arena last year, I have been saying that the Permanent Fund dividend is not our only problem but that it is a symbol of all our problems. But those who have decided to pay for government spending by cutting the PFD are saying something incredibly new and different about the society we are building in Alaska. It is a significant pivot, and Alaskans must decide whether they agree with this fundamental shift. For nearly four decades, we had enough money that we could avoid asking key questions, but we need to ask them now. The answers will determine our state’s future.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska delegation puts Alaska first

To the editor: Teamsters Local 959 wants to extend our most sincere gratitude to the Alaska delegation of Sen. Murkowski, Sen. Sullivan and Congressman Young for their work to pass The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money coming back to Alaska will fund much needed improvements to roads, bridges, rail lines and most importantly, our ports.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hilcorp can't buy the trust of Alaskans

Pandering to Alaska oil tradition, Hilcorp Alaska, LLC and its affiliate Harvest Midstream, LLC recently announced new principal sponsorship of the 50th anniversary Iditarod race. This is a tempting feel-good story about them supporting the “indomitable spirit of Alaska.” In reality, it is obvious that Hilcorp is trying to rebrand from well-deserved “Spillcorp” and buy Alaskan’s trust via the world’s most famous sled dog race — nice PR, if you can afford it ... but no amount of sponsorship can hide a record of polluting Alaska’s environment, endangering workers and eluding responsibilities that come with the privileges of natural resources.
Honolulu Civil Beat

US Lawmakers Warn The Clock Is Ticking On COFA Negotiations

President Joe Biden’s administration is under fire for its slow progress toward renegotiating key international agreements with three Pacific nations amid growing concern about China’s competing influence in the region. Earlier this month, top Interior Department and State Department officials visited Hawaii and participated in informal talks about renegotiating the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Kiehl
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska Redistricting Board’s last-minute gerrymandering fails Alaska

Given the opportunity to create a fair legislative map for Alaska, the chair and a majority of the Alaska Redistricting Board instead chose a radical direction in the last two days that silenced the Alaska Native voices on the board and threw a carefully developed plan — and quite possibly their own lawyer’s advice — out the window. They did this contrary to the Constitution and the public process.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska must remain the sole owner of its natural resources

Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) misinformation about residents’ legal rights invades and misleads mindsets of many Alaskans when talking about PFDs. Beliefs are asserted by certain persons that residents own the resources, they own the Permanent Fund, they own the revenue from the Permanent Fund and they, therefore, have a legal “right” to PFDs. Incorrect legal assertions, for some, become their banner for political debate.
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse

A Republican representative known for carrying a sidearm is warning the head of the state's top business lobby not to show up at the Statehouse as lawmakers reconvene Monday to consider COVID-19 legislation. The post Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Voter Registration#Lawmakers#Senate
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska Startup Week 2021: Food and Beverage in Fairbanks

November 8 - 12, 2021 is Alaska Techstars Startup Week. The focus of the week is "North To the Future: Start Up, Pivot, Thrive". Startup Week is a celebration of entrepreneurship in Alaska and in connecting the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the State. Listen to three businesses in Fairbanks (Sipping Streams,...
realcleardefense.com

What Is Cyber-Terrorism, and Is It a Threat to U.S. National Security?

The primary defense and security concerns of the 21st-century have been and will continue to be driven by the strategic phenomena of cyberspace and terrorism.[i] However, there are several competing definitions of both cyberspace and terrorism, and there is no universally accepted definition for many cyber-related activities (i.e. cyber-terrorism, cyber-warfare, and cyber-crime). Cyber-terrorism is often loosely defined as the “convergence of terrorism and cyberspace,” which allows for a wide range of interpretation and confusion.[ii] This paper provides a more pragmatic definition of cyber-terrorism by addressing the nuances of previously proposed definitions in order to help the U.S. national security apparatus address current and future threats. Additionally, it will discuss what constitutes a cyber-terror attack and how it differs from other cyber-crimes. Lastly, it will then determine what threat, if any, cyber-terrorism poses to U.S. national security. To do so, I will first provide definitions for both cyberspace and terrorism which are helpful for understanding the distinct phenomenon of cyber-terrorism.
TECHNOLOGY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Woman-owned Fairbanks consulting firm celebrates 25 years

For over 25 years, Information Insights — a woman-owned consulting firm based in Fairbanks — has been providing research-based consulting and planning services to clients throughout Alaska. “If you’re trying to do good in your community somewhere in Alaska, we’ll help you set your goals and figure out what you...
FAIRBANKS, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Hacker News

Unique Challenges to Cyber-Security in Healthcare and How to Address Them

No business is out of danger of cyberattacks today. However, specific industries are particularly at risk and a favorite of attackers. For years, the healthcare industry has taken the brunt of ransomware attacks, data breaches, and other cyberattacks. Why is the healthcare industry particularly at risk for a cyberattack? What...
TECHNOLOGY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska Holiday Market & Driving the Michigan Shoreline

Hello Again! We have more of touring Michigan. We drove the shoreline of the St. Clair River up to Port Huron to meet family and see the Blue Water Bridge. We also went to our local Holiday Marketplace Event here in Fairbanks Alaska! Just like us, we are always up to something.

Comments / 0

Community Policy