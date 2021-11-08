CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Task Force Backs Funding for Full-Day Kindergarten

Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A push to turn financial support for full-day kindergarten into a permanent commitment in Kentucky picked up momentum Monday when a state school funding task force endorsed the proposal. It was among the funding recommendations the task force presented for Kentucky lawmakers to consider during...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Legislature’s school funding task force has finished its work, sending recommendations to leadership

Ahead of the Kentucky General Assembly’s upcoming January regular session, the Legislative Research Commission’s (LRC) School Funding Task Force met to review and approve education-related legislative recommendations. The task force has spent the past six months working to put together the list of recommendations, said Rep. James Tipton, a list...
A state task force wants nine changes to K-12 funding in 2022

A state legislative task force has approved a list of nine changes they hope to see to K-12 education funding in 2022. The group of lawmakers, district superintendents and other stakeholders are calling on the Kentucky General Assembly to permanently fund full-day kindergarten, switch from an attendance-based funding model to an enrollment-based one and develop plans to pay for districts’ transportation costs and school safety upgrades.
The Biden administration pushes back against DeSantis' challenge to the OSHA worker vaccine mandate

In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.
AFP

In Texas, 'sanctuary cities' pass their own anti-abortion laws

While the US Supreme Court ponders a ruling on Texas' controversial abortion law, some communities in this conservative state are deciding not to wait and are declaring themselves "sanctuary cities for the unborn." Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states over the years, but they have been struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guarantee the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
US News and World Report

Electric School Buses for Barre Expected to Arrive Next Week

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Two electric school buses could be on the roads in Barre in a couple of weeks, school officials said. The buses are part of a pilot project to test their effectiveness in colder climates, the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reported. Last month, Gov. Phil Scott and education leaders celebrated the introduction of electric buses in Fairfax. The buses are also being used by the Champlain Valley School District as well as the Barre Unified Union District.
US News and World Report

Georgia Schools Superintendent to Retire at End of Next Year

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A northeastern Georgia school district next month will begin searching for a new superintendent. Clarke County School District Superintendent Xernona J. Thomas announced last week that she intends to retire at the end of next year. She said she plans to step down on Dec. 31, 2022, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.
US News and World Report

Kindergarten Readiness Scores Fall During Pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The percentage of Mississippi children considered ready for kindergarten has fallen during the pandemic, according to state test results released Friday. The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment showed 31.8% of kindergarteners scored kindergarten-ready this year, according to the Mississippi Department of Education. That is down from 36.6% in...
Nevada Current

Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Opposition to Nevada Democrats’ proposed congressional and state legislative district boundary lines came on strong Saturday as lawmakers held the first public hearing and received direct input on the political maps that could be used in elections for the next decade. The proposed congressional and state legislature maps were heard in a joint committee hearing […] The post Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme appeared first on Nevada Current.
US News and World Report

Last in Math: Alabama Politicians Look for Ways to Close Gap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama students for years have ranked at the bottom in a national math assessment. That has led one lawmaker to propose an overhaul in math instruction that would include more math coaches in schools, summer programs and interventions. Eventually, fifth grade students would need to show they were meeting certain math benchmarks to move to the sixth grade under the proposal, he said.
FOX59

IN Focus: Local leaders, party chairs discuss passage of federal infrastructure bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Business and political leaders across Indiana are reacting to the passage of the Biden administration’s federal infrastructure bill. Many opinions are falling unsurprisingly along party-lines. Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN-7), a supporter of the Biden agenda and member of the House Progressive Caucus, described the plan as an essential first step in “enacting the […]
Virginian-Pilot

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
US News and World Report

Water Quality Grants Available to Vermont Farmers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Grant funding is available to Vermont farmers for capital improvements that benefit water quality, according to a state program. Water quality grants of $5,000 to $40,000 are available to eligible farmers for supporting long-term success by enhancing manure management, reducing runoff and promoting soil health, the Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program said.
US News and World Report

Beshear Leads Memorial for Kentuckians Lost to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear led a somber memorial service Sunday to remember the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who died from COVID-19 as health care workers recounted the daily struggles of fighting the pandemic and their personal moments with patients fighting for their lives. To showcase the enormity...
Tennessee Lookout

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for billions in assistance […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
