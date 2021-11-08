CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Concert victims included 9th-grader, 'life of the party'

By RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrWM6_0cqRbuwr00
Music Festival Crowd Deaths Students arrive at Heights High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. A student was reportedly among those killed at the Astroworld music festival Friday night. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Jon Shapley)

As young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.

Harris County officials did not release the cause and manner in which the victims died. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences that conducts all autopsies in Harris County, said in a statement it could be weeks before that information is available.

A picture of some of the people who died emerged over the weekend as their families and friends shared stories with reporters and on social media.

The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn't have updated information on the injured.

City officials have said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.

‘LOVED HIS MOM'

Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, told The Associated Press. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities. His son was working on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago, Patino said.

Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.

“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”

Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about Franco and that a doctor would be calling her soon. After 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.

“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.

Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday, when he reassured his father he was fine.

“I just said, ‘OK, just be careful,'” Patino said.

‘HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES'

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just short of his 21st birthday.

He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father, Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.

He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after his mother died in 2011.

“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan," the family's statement said.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.

‘GOOD STUDENT, ATHLETE, SO POLITE'

Memorial High School ninth-grader John Hilgert, 14, was the youngest of those who died. Mourners began tying green ribbons around trees at the school over the weekend in his memory.

He was at the concert with classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle. The boys had hoped to get a good spot to watch the show.

“Everything about that night was a tragedy,” Faulkner told the newspaper. “John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was the sweetest and smartest young man.”

‘LIFE OF THE PARTY’

Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate who spoke to the Houston Chronicle.

“She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people," Lauren Vogler told the newspaper.

She was her mom's best friend and she loved watching her brother play sports, family friend Claudia Sierra said.

‘HARD-WORKING MAN'

Mirza "Danish" Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.

"He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything," Basil Baig told ABC News.

Baig's funeral was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.

County officials identified him as Mirza Baig, but his brother said on Facebook he went by Danish. He was 27.

LOVED TO DANCE

Brianna Rodriguez's family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. Her family has not responded to a message left by AP.

Outsider her school, pink ribbons and balloons adorned the fence, spelling out “Bri.”

“Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” the Heights High School band said in a tweet.

Her high school dance team remembered her in an Instagram post, saying that she was with the group for three years, served as the junior social officer and "never failed to put a smile on everyone's face.

"She was a wonderful friend, teammate, dancer, sister, daughter, and leader. The bulldog community is deeply saddened and will honor her in every way we can. We love you Brianna," the team said in the post.

COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”

Acosta Avila was initially identified by family with the single last name, Acosta, but his father said Monday that his full name should be used.

ASPIRING BORDER AGENT

Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena, 23, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person. Officials identified him as Rodolfo Pena, but friends called him Rudy.

“Rudy was a close friend of mine," she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete. … He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”

“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there," she added.

___

Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware, and Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Rare ringtail cat spotted in San Antonio park

SAN ANTONIO — A rare ringtail cat was spotted enjoying a meal at a park in San Antonio, officials said. Officials with the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department saw the animal on a land bridge while reviewing surveillance footage at Phil Hardberger Park, the San Antonio Express-News reported. On...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSB Radio

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS, GA
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What the defense in Arbery's killing is arguing

ATLANTA — (AP) — Travis and Greg McMichael said they armed themselves and sped after Ahmaud Arbery because they thought he was a burglar, and they wanted to catch him and hold him until police arrived. When the 25-year-old Black man turned and fought during the chase, they said, Travis...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
London, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Illinois girl receives heart transplant for third birthday

CHICAGO — It was a wonderful birthday present for a 3-year-old girl from Illinois, even if it came early. Delilah Edwards, of Moline, celebrated her birthday on Saturday after recently receiving a heart transplant, WLS-TV reported. The procedure was the 400th heart transplant for Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, the television station reported.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Radio

Winter the dolphin died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy report

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Winter, the beloved prosthetic-tailed dolphin who starred in 2011′s “Dolphin Tale” movie, died from twisted intestines, according to a preliminary necropsy report. The bottlenose dolphin died Thursday night at an aquarium in Clearwater, Florida. Officials at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the cause of death was intestinal torsion,...
CLEARWATER, FL
WSB Radio

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Troopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television station reported.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mirza Baig
Person
Travis Scott
WSB Radio

Southwest employee hospitalized after assault at Dallas airport

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee was assaulted by a passenger Saturday afternoon at a Dallas airport, officials said. In a statement, a spokesperson for the airline said the incident occurred at Dallas Love Field Airport, WFAA reported. According to the spokesperson, a passenger was “verbally and physically assaulting” an employee before a flight to New York’s La Guardia Airport.
DALLAS, GA
WSB Radio

Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — (AP) — Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors for their movie roles, has died. He was 88. According to his family and the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant died Friday in...
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Radio

In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word

Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder. The weapon was supposed to be for hunting on a friend's property up north, the friend says. But on that night in August 2020, Rittenhouse says he took the Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic with him as he volunteered to protect property damaged during protests the previous evening. Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. — (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The University Of Dayton#The Associated Press#Alpha Psi Lambda#Hispanic
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: 3 snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo

LINCLN, Neb. — Three snow leopards housed at a Nebraska zoo have died from COVID-19 complications after several animals tested positive for the virus, officials with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo confirmed Friday. “This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” zoo officials wrote in a post on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WSB Radio

Watch: Mama grizzly, 4 cubs stroll through Wyoming city

JACKSON, Wyo. — Surveillance footage captured a celebrity grizzly bear family strolling through a northwestern Wyoming city’s downtown on Tuesday night. Grizzly #399, so named for the ear tag she received when trapped temporarily for a wildlife study several years ago, is often seen shepherding her four cubs in and around Grand Teton National Park, KTVQ reported.
WYOMING STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy