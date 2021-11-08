CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Senate leader decides against run in 4th District Congressional primary

By Jason Hancock
missouriindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, announced Monday morning he would not run for Congress. Instead, he said in a letter posted on Twitter that he will continue to serve in the Missouri Senate. “The question I have asked myself in the last few...

themissouritimes.com

Rick Brattin launches congressional bid in 4th district

Sen. Rick Brattin, a member of the Conservative Caucus, launched a bid for the 4th congressional district Monday. In his announcement from Columbia, Brattin criticized the leadership of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I truly fear that if they are not stopped, our children and grandchildren will...
