Berkeley, CA

Berkeley City College President Angélica Garcia joins Excelencia in Education’s Presidents for Latino Student Success

By tleonian
berkeleycitycollege.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkeley, CA (November 4, 2021) – Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority in efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, announced today President Angélica Garcia has chosen to be part of Presidents for Latino Student Success (P4LSS) and the Excelencia in Action network. This important national network is...

www.berkeleycitycollege.edu

