CSU Announces Men’s Basketball “Feature” Days For 2021-22 Season

The “Loud House” is about to get even wilder with the addition of the “Party Zone” at all Colorado Mammoth home games played at Ball Arena this upcoming season!. If you’ve ever been to a Colorado Mammoth Lacrosse game at Ball Arena, then you know just how rowdy that place can get! According to ColoradoMammoth.com, The Colorado Mammoth, in conjunction with the Ball Arena, announced an all new fan experience that will debut at the teams Home Opener on Saturday December 11th! Dubbed “The Party Zone”, this new space will takeover the Ball Arena Floor between sections 108 and 118 which is the area directly behind the West Goal (I think it’s West but I always get so turned around in that arena!) so you’ll be right up front for all of the action!

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO