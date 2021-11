The Seattle Seahawks have officially activated both quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) from the injured reserve today, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Wilson has been recovering from a mallet finger surgery due to an injury that occurred against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Eskridge had one reception for six yards and two carries for 22 yards in 12 offensive snaps in Week 1 before sustaining a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts that has kept him off the field for half of the second-round pick’s rookie season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO