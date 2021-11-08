CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith‘s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn is heading to AMC+ as the streaming service acquired rights to the three-part series. The AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining installments set to arrive on consecutive Thursdays in the weeks following the debut. The...

Channel 5’s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn heads to US with AMC+

US streaming service AMC+ has acquired Channel 5’s three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the lead role. The SVoD service, which features programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and horror-focused Shudder, will debut the limited series on Thursday, December 9. Commissioned...
Your TV Source Roundup: AMC+ To Air ‘Anne Boleyn’, ‘1883’ Teaser, ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling The OC’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed, New Jim Gaffigan Special, ‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed and More!

AMC+ has acquired the psychological thriller Anne Boleyn. The limited series stars Jodie Turner-Smith playing the titular role. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men. The series will premiere December 9. It had previously aired in the UK on Channel 5 this past summer.
