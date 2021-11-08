AMD's stock is surging, here's why

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) has dropped below $100 recently after the company reported a bleak outlook for Q3 2021. The stock has dropped more than 2% in the last one month. If you look at the stock movement over the past one year, BYND stock dropped below $100 for the first time toward the end of Oct 2021 in the last one year. (The last time it fell to below $100 was when the pandemic first struck in early 2020.) This recent drop was after the company reduced its third-quarter net revenue outlook in its recent release. Beyond Meat now expects revenue of roughly $106 million, up around 12% year over year. This is much lower compared to the previous guidance of $120 million to $140 million, or growth of 27% to 48% year over year, which the company provided just less than three months ago. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company’s recent growth rate. To put this into perspective, net revenue grew 32% y-o-y in Q2 2021. Beyond Meat cited a number of factors as possible contributors, including the impact of the Covid-19 delta variant on demand. The company also said order volume from a Canadian distributor slumped for longer than expected, incremental orders never materialized after a big customer changed distributors, and a delayed expansion driven by labor shortages, among other challenges.

