Stocks

AMD's stock is surging, here's why

By Suzanne O'Halloran
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD is on pace to close at an all-time high with the biggest percentage increase since July of 2020 thanks to a deal with Facebook. AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 142.90 -6.02 -4.04%. The chipmaker announced that the social media giant, which will transform to its new name Meta...

