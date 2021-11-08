CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
times-georgian.com
 6 days ago

The AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining installments set to arrive on consecutive Thursdays in the weeks following the debut. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the Queen’s perspective...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Kristen Stewart, Diana Spencer, and the Ghost of Anne Boleyn

In the new biopic Spencer, Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, wanders her decaying childhood home, talking with Anne Boleyn’s ghost. The beheaded second wife of King Henry VIII warns Diana of her dispensability as a royal and tells her to assert her power. It is not, strictly speaking, a faithful reproduction of history.
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Burton
Person
Mark Stanley
thezoereport.com

You’ll Notice Something Different About Jodie Turner-Smith’s Most Recent Glam Every Time You Look

It takes a major look — and a megawatt celebrity — to stand out even at an event filled with perennially stylish A-listers. But if you’re Jodie Turner-Smith, that’s just an average Saturday night. On November 6, some of Los Angeles’ most famous and cinematically-inclined residents gathered at LACMA for the 2021 Art and Film Gala. There, onlookers got a glimpse of an entire constellation of stars: Serena Williams in a Gucci gown and statement lip, Sydney Sweeney test-driving sequin brows in a cutout YSL sheath, and Miley Cyrus in a flower-covered suit. But all eyes were on Jodie Turner-Smith’s green eyeshadow look, buffered by hot pink cheeks, glossy nude lips, and the most spectacular two-toned Gucci gown this side of the Atlantic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paste Magazine

Ragdoll: AMC+'s Crime Series Struggles to Blend Gruesome Thrills with British Wit

A thawing, patchwork body hangs from the ceiling of a dark, dank apartment. Hand outstretched, it points out the window, across the way to Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose’s (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) flat. It’s immediately clear to DS Rose this is not the coincidence his coworkers believe it may be. The horrific scene is a direct call-out. A threat. A promise.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Ragdoll’: TV Review

The killer in AMC+’s new drama Ragdoll attracts the attention of the London police through a particularly gruesome MO: He has fabricated and carefully positioned a murder victim cobbled together from the bits and pieces of six murder victims, leaving the authorities to solve a half-dozen killings while at the same time trying to work their way through a kill list of six future targets. It’s one of those head-scratching things where, after watching three episodes of Ragdoll, I’m truly not sure if Freddy Syborn (Killing Eve), adapting Ragdoll from the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, recognizes that...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Myths#Historical Figure#The Amc Original Series#Fable Pictures
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
ABC7 Chicago

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy