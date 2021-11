A Santa Rosa woman is in serious condition after getting hit by an SUV in Texas. Barbara Anne Ferrell was in the middle of a cross country trek from San Diego to Florida with two fellow cyclists. On Saturday morning, the three were hit by a Ford Escape on a roadway called the Farm-to-Market 787, about 70 miles north of Houston. The collision killed one of the cyclists, 54-year-old Elizabeth Anne O’Brien from Massachusetts, while seriously injuring Ferrell and another cyclist. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of the Escape failed to control his speed. He was not injured. Ferrell is currently at Kingwood Emergency Hospital in Houston.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO