Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Red Alert [The Subsequel Mix] (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth London-based emcee Ultra_Eko is back with his latest track/visual RED ALERT [THE SUBSEQUEL MIX]. Remixed by trusted producer Subsequel, it has been transformed from the original Grime incarnation featured on...

