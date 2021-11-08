Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Red Alert [The Subsequel Mix] (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

East London, UK based R&B/Soul songstress Kemi Sulola and UK Producer MoreNight recently released an infectious UKG remix of her latest track IF. Up and coming British R&B/Soul artist, singer, and songwriter Kemi Sulola is flying high on the release of her new single ‘IF’, which has so far been championed by BBC 1Xtra, Sky Arts, GRM Daily, Noctis Magazine, 9Bills, and Wordplay Magazine, among others. The East London native is not resting on her laurels though, as she has linked up with British producer MoreNight to reveal a massive new UK Garage remix of her ‘IF’ single, which was originally produced by Brighton musician, DJ, and producer El Train (Pip Millet, Barney The Artist, IYAMAH, Jerome Thomas).

HIP HOP ・ 12 DAYS AGO