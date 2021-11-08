CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATE – UNDERGROUND SOUNDZ (Music Video) Taken Off: VERBAL SYNERGY EP (Bandcamp Exclusive)

Cover picture for the articleWolverhampton, UK-based emcee/producer LATE recently dropped his new self-produced VERBAL SYNERGY EP, accompanied by the track/visual UNDERGROUND SOUNDZ. LATE releases his brand new EP ‘Verbal...

countryfancast.com

Rosanne Cash Runaway Train (music video and song details)

Enjoy watching the Rosanne Cash Runaway Train music video and see the song details here. . . The Rosanne Cash Runaway Train song was was released in July 1988 as the fourth and final single from her album “King’s Record Shop”. The song became Cash’s ninth number one on the country chart as a solo artist. The single went to number one for one week and spent a total of 14 weeks within the top 40.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

The Avengers (Jammz, Mayhem NODB & Blay Vision) – RAH (Prod. by Jammz + Jack Dat/Music Video) Taken Off: The Avengers LP (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

UK based Grime emcees Jammz, Mayhem NODB & Blay Vision aka The Avengers recently dropped the visual to their track RAH, via GRM Daily, taken off their recent self-titled album. Calling on all four corners (North & East London, Bristol, Birmingham) of grime, Buggsy, Jammz, Mayhem NODB, and Blay Vision (The Avengers), have joined forces once again for the release of their charged up project entitled, ‘The Avengers LP‘.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

D Prime 215 – On Everything (Prod. by Mute Won/Music Video) Taken Off: Forever In A Day EP

Philadelphia-based emcee D Prime 215 recently released the visual to his track ON EVERYTHING, produced by New Jersey-based Mute Won, with cuts by DJ Soulbuck. D Prime 215 presents the music video for the final song from his ‘Forever In A Day‘ EP titled single ‘On Everything’. Over a smooth & cinematic yet knocking production by Mute Won (Ill Conscious, Apollo Ali, Left Lane Didon, Tha God Fahim), Prime speaks on what makes him who he is as an artist. Composed of many aspects, but three things in particular: Authenticity, Integrity & Philly.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Sun-El Musician - AEDM (African Electronic Dance Music)

South African artist Sun-El Musician has released his new EP AEDM (African Electronic Dance Music). The EP, which feels like an album at 11-tracks and an hour of runtime, is a slow burner of melodic house music that feels right at home in South Africa and the global music community.
THEATER & DANCE
urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Red Alert [The Subsequel Mix] (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

South London-based emcee Ultra_Eko is back with his latest track/visual RED ALERT [THE SUBSEQUEL MIX]. Remixed by trusted producer Subsequel, it has been transformed from the original Grime incarnation featured on the recent ‘Revelation‘ album, into an electronic dance floor banger. Full of big basslines and drops, it’s another triumph for the producer Subsequel, who seems never to put a foot wrong on these remixes.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Anderson 100 ft. KNG – Ruff Ryders (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Birmingham, UK based emcee Anderson 100 drops his new track/visual RUFF RYDERS, featuring KNG, via GRM Daily. Anderson 100 began releasing music inspired by his Caribbean roots and has grown from strength to strength with each song he has gifted us with. Despite being referred to as a rapper, it is obvious to anybody that Anderson 100 is no one-dimensional artist. Producing unorthodox sounds whilst delivering messages of integrity and sincerity is no easy feat, but it certainly seems to be the case here.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Madman State – Grim Reaper (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based emcee Madman State recently released his latest self-produced track/visual GRIM REAPER. ‘Grim Reaper’ is the latest offering from Madman State, an uncompromising and edgy cut where the London rapper revisits his old school roots embedded in Trap sounds. Boasting a self-produced backdrop, as usual, State flosses witty lyrics and flows over the hypnotic beat which progressively exudes more energy as the song progresses.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

RA (Real Artillery) – Rewind 07 (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

South London based UK Rap veteran RA (Real Artillery) takes us down memory lane for all-new nostalgic track/visual REWIND 07, via GRM Daily. Who says Grime is dead? South London’s championed rap veteran RA has taken supporters on a trip down memory lane as he re-visits one of Grime’s biggest instrumentals.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Bipolar Switch – Play Your Position (Prod. by 3lackondabeat/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Essex, UK based recording artist Bipolar Switch drops his latest track PLAY YOUR POSITION, produced by 3lackondabeat. Bipolar Switch is ready for the world to hear his brand new single, ‘Play Your Position‘. Mainly found within the UK Grime and Hip Hop genre, this aspiring artist makes use of playful lyricism and interesting beats to ensure that his track is unique and his distinctive sound is explored fully. Inspired heavily by other Drill artists in the UK, this Essex-based Rapper thinks that, despite others tearing Rappers down, they stay perfecting their craft and ensuring that they keep going.
MUSIC
