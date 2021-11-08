LATE – UNDERGROUND SOUNDZ (Music Video) Taken Off: VERBAL SYNERGY EP (Bandcamp Exclusive)

Essex, UK based recording artist Bipolar Switch drops his latest track PLAY YOUR POSITION, produced by 3lackondabeat. Bipolar Switch is ready for the world to hear his brand new single, ‘Play Your Position‘. Mainly found within the UK Grime and Hip Hop genre, this aspiring artist makes use of playful lyricism and interesting beats to ensure that his track is unique and his distinctive sound is explored fully. Inspired heavily by other Drill artists in the UK, this Essex-based Rapper thinks that, despite others tearing Rappers down, they stay perfecting their craft and ensuring that they keep going.
