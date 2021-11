AlohaCare has hired Dr. Michael Haight as Medical Director. His role will focus on maintaining outstanding quality of care and safety with the health services team, as well as streamlining processes to ease the administrative burden on providers. Dr. Haight has a wide range of business training and experiences, including an administrative residency in the California Medical Association, Master of Healthcare Administration from USC School of Business, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and national survey work for The Joint Commission that accredits hospitals. In clinical medicine, Dr. Haight’s leadership has been evident as Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF, and recipient of numerous teaching awards. Moving from Fresno, California to Hawaii, Dr. Haight and wife join their son and family living on Kauai.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO