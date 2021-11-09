Farmer Mac (AGM) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.26), $0.33 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.08 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $108.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $119.39 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.09) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.2M versus the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million.
CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.75), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mirant Corporation (NYSE: MIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($7.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Mirant Corporation sees FY2021 revenue of $723 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Mirant Corporation (MIR)...
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million. For...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) are up 5% in pre-open Thursday after the Coach-owner reported stronger than expected FQ1 results. Tapestry reported an FQ1 EPS of $0.82 to beat the analyst estimate...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $757.8 billion, versus $736.9 billion reported last year. Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework:. Spectrum...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. GUIDANCE:. SOC Telemed Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $91.5-93.5 million, versus the consensus of $90.9 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Comments / 0