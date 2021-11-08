Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Bears Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Rader will be placed on the Active/Inactive roster, allowing the Steelers to revert him back to the practice squad following the Chicago Bears game. This will be Rader's second active NFL game.

The move comes after tight end Eric Ebron was ruled out with a hamstring injury. This is his second missed game.

Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry were the only active tight ends in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and Gentry caught three passes for 39 yards.

