The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams for the first of two meetings in 2021. The matchup will take place at Levi's Stadium on Monday night. The 49ers own a 73-67-3 overall record against the Rams and have won each of the last four games between the teams. This marks the second-consecutive season that the 49ers host the Rams in primetime, having earned a 24-16 victory in Week 6 of 2020.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO