Disney's next live-action adaptation of a classic tale is gearing up to be one of their most interesting projects yet. After many studios have attempted to bring Jules Verne's novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" to life over the last several decades with little success, the studio is now putting a fresh spin on familiar ground. Disney last adapted the story of Captain Nemo and his intrepid submarine back in 1954, but "Nautilus" is set to dive deeper into the mysterious captain by exploring his origin story. The initial announcement of the project promised a much more modernized and faithful retelling, which has now come to fruition with the much more culturally-appropriate casting of Nemo himself. Check out the details below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO