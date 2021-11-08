Viola Davis Transforms Into Michelle Obama in First Peek at New Showtime Series ‘The First Lady’

Now that’s what we call looking the part. EW has released first look photos of Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady, the White House drama about three former First Ladies that is set to air on Showtime in the spring of 2022. Davis reportedly watched the Netflix documentary Becoming to study the former First Lady’s gestures, which explains the uncanny resemblance, down to the way that Obama holds her mouth when smiles. The First Lady will explore Michelle Obama’s eight years at the White House, so naturally, the new photos also offer a glimpse at some of her family members. In one still, Michelle stands with President Barack Obama, played by O-T Fagbenle. In the other, she poses with her mother, Marian Robinson (Regina Taylor); and her daughters Sasha and Malia (Saniyya Sidney and Lexi Underwood). The limited series, from showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing), also stars (Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Davis, who spoke with Obama and read her memoir before agreeing to join the project, is serving as an executive producer for The First Lady. The actress shared the first-look images on her Instagram, writing, “It was terrifying but an incredible honor to portray this extraordinary woman.” Gaze upon her portrayal of said extraordinary woman (and her extraordinary eyebrows) below.

