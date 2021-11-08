CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Spanish judge jails 12 who fled after plane made emergency landing

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A judge ruled on Monday that 12 people who had been arrested following an emergency landing in Spain's Mallorca island will remain under custody without bond under preliminary charges of sedition and coercion.

Two of them were also charged with favouring illegal immigration, the Balearic Island top court said in a statement.

The Palma de Mallorca judge ordered their imprisonment pending trial three days after a group of passengers fled a plane onto the runway at the city's airport, causing it to close for over three hours.

Authorities are looking for 12 other people who fled the plane.

The Air Arabia Maroc (AIRA.DU) flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca airport on Friday evening after reports of an ill passenger, police said.

The 12 arrested included the ill passenger, who was taken to hospital with a companion. The companion then tried to flee the hospital and was also arrested.

The passenger who triggered the emergency landing by saying he was suffering a diabetic crisis was released from hospital after staff determined he was not ill. He had been arrested in Spain in 2020 for hurting authorities and resisting orders, El Pais newspaper reported.

Officials are investigating whether the incident was the result of a Facebook group's plan to enter Spain illegally, according to the newspaper.

(This story was officially corrected after court rectified prior statement, saying arrested were not charged with public disorder but coercion; only two charged with favouring illegal immigration)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Emergency Landing#Sedition#Prison#Spanish#The Palma De Mallorca#The Air Arabia Maroc#El Pais
WVNT-TV

VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

UPDATE (12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2): On Monday at 10:12 p.m., a flight from Atlanta safely landed at Yeager Airport after reporting an emergency involving pressurization issues. The flight landed safely, and no injuries were reported among the 51 people aboard the flight. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No injuries...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Bay Area

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Woodside

No injuries are reported after a small plane made an emergency landing Sunday in Woodside, officials said. The plane landed at the Horse Park at Woodside in the area of San Hill and Whiskey Hill roads. The Woodside Fire Department said that the pilot and a passenger left Palo Alto...
WOODSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

224K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy