Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Teases Return of Peter Venkman

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The original Ghostbusters are back... although they remain almost entirely off-screen in the latest and supposedly final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This clip does at least feature Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray’s voices and what appears to be their torsos — the frame cuts off at their heads so you can’t...

GeekyGadgets

Ghostbusters Afterlife in Dreams game now available to play

Jen Simpkins from Media Molecule has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the Ghostbusters Afterlife In Dreams game. Created thanks to a partnership between Media Molecule, Sony Pictures, and the Dreams community creating a the Ghostbusters spirit in a pinball-inspired game collaboration. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the Ghostbusters Afterlife game based on the highly anticipated new Ghostbusters movie of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Terror Dog Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife!

It appears that Paul Rudd will be encountering all kinds of creatures from the original Ghostbusters movie in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In a new clip released today, Rudd runs into a Terror Dog and has to think quick on his feet to avoid the monster. Fans will remember that the first...
MOVIES
gamespew.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Has an Official Dreams-Based Minigame

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s new minigame, playable through Dreams, has made us wish Bill Murray was still in the driving seat. That’s not because Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a terrible movie – we haven’t seen the upcoming Ghostbusters semi-sequel. No, we’re talking about the way this otherwise excellent, official minigame boots you out it if you do too much damage. So if you blow up too many things or let the mini marshmallow men break things, your Ghostbusting days are over.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Paul Rudd unleashes a demon in Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip

With a little over two weeks to go until the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a new clip has landed online for Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel which sees Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson unleash a demonic entity while messing around with a Ghost Trap; watch it here…. From writer and director Jason...
MOVIES
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
TVOvermind

The Issues Ghostbusters: Afterlife Needs To Avoid

In less than a month, Columbia Pictures will try to reboot the 1984 Ghostbusters franchise for a new generation once again, with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard spearheading the second reboot. After the catastrophe of the 2016 version, its safe to say that Columbia pictures has to be careful on how they craft the upcoming film. All the ingredients for a successful film are there; however, here’s several issues that Ghostbusters: Afterlife needs to avoid.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Introduces Newest Team Member

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see the returns of a number of beloved figures from the Ghostbusters franchise, but it will also be introducing an entirely new generation of heroes, with an all-new featurette shedding light on Logan Kim's character Podcast. As his nickname implies, Podcast has become an impromptu journalist, sharing his fascinations with the rest of the world, regardless of whether or not anyone else is actually listening, with this featurette helping prepare audiences for the dynamic his character will bring to the adventure. Check out the featurette below before seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it lands in theaters on November 19th.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

IMAX launching 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Fan Event

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray -- comes news IMAX is doing the movie big. Well, "big" is not a surprise for...
MOVIES
Joe Mertens

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"That Hashtag Show. The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM.
#Afterlife#The Terror Dogs#Jason Reitman Gil Kenan
hypebeast.com

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Unveils Collaborations With Hasbro, Fortnite and More

Sony Pictures has announced a lineup of merchandise collaborations in advance of the highly-anticipated release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman, the new movie follows a mom and her two kids who discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the legacy that their grandfather left behind. Expanding on...
BUSINESS
POPSUGAR

Will There Be an Afterlife For Ghostbusters: Afterlife? A Sequel May Be Possible

Who you gonna call to tell them that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could already be getting a sequel? The movie hits theaters on Nov. 19, and there's already buzz about whether or not there could be another installment of the franchise. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and is the fourth film overall in the franchise. Could there be a fifth movie? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
9News

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
MOVIES
107.3 KFFM

‘Scream’ Featurette Reveals How The Original Cast Returns

While there’s already a trailer for the new Scream, the fifth film in the long-running meta-slasher franchise, it doesn’t really explain much about how or why the notorious Ghostface is back, or how a new generation of teenagers comes into contact with the series’ originals stars, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.
MOVIES
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

