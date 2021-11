Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. Witan Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 275,000 ordinary shares of 5p each of the Company was made today at a price of 255.86 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO