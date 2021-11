A man is being treated at a Yakima hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The man was crossing the street when he was struck. Yakima Police say the man, who hasn't been identified was crossing East Nob Hill Blvd. when he was hit by a car at about 12:30 pm Saturday. Authorities say a driver was making a left turn from South 18th Street on to East Nob Hill Boulevard when the driver hit the man who was injured and taken to the hospital with possible broken bones.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO