Atlantic City, NJ

Curious Note Found along Major Road Heading to Atlantic City, New Jersey

By Chris Coleman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of cardboard stuck under a shopping cart along the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, New Jersey caught my attention recently. Let me explain before I need help with an explanation. As I'm driving to work, I saw an Acme shopping cart on its side just off...

Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS) - Jashyah Moore, who disappeared on Oct. 14, was found safe in New York City on Thursday night, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said. No further details were shared, but a press conference is scheduled for Friday. Her mother, Jamie Moore, shared a message for her...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Mays Landing, NJ
Road Trip! New Jersey’s Most Amazing Shake

If you like a good shake, then you know there are a ton of great options right here at the Jersey Shore, and since supporting local businesses is an awesome thing to do, you should go get a delicious local shake soon. But if you're in the mood to take a road trip, the best shake in the Garden State, according to one national publication, is a little over an hour from us.
RESTAURANTS
Win Tickets To See Grand Funk Railroad In Atlantic City, New Jersey

This is going to be an exciting night of classic rock in Atlantic City! Grand Funk Railroad will be playing at Ovation Hall inside the Ocean Casino Resort. The 'Some Kind of Wonderful Tour' will make its stop on Friday, March 4th, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th. You can click here to buy tickets or keep scrolling to win a pair, courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey eyes financial break for Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City's casinos to help them continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic by exempting two of the industry's fastest-growing revenue streams from calculations on how much the casinos should pay the city. It would reduce payments for some...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Search for 2 missing boaters in New Jersey now a recovery effort

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey state police said Monday the search for two missing boaters, who vanished after their boat capsized in the Delaware River, is now a recovery effort. For a third day, search crews from New Jersey State Police, county and local entities searched the Delaware River for two boaters who went missing Saturday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
The 20 Best South Jersey and Atlantic City Area Memes

You see them all over social media and the internet. They're called memes. According to Merriam-Webster, a meme is:. 1: an idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from one person to another in a culture. 2: an amusing or interesting picture, video, etc., that is spread widely through the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Construction Breaks Ground at 49 Fisk Street in Jersey City, New Jersey

Construction is now underway at 49 Fisk Street, a new 337-unit rental property in Jersey City. Halpern Real Estate Ventures, the developer of the property, was joined by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and local officials on November 1 to celebrate the commencement of construction. Situated just west of Downtown...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Red Rock Casino Robbed and Nobody’s Talking About It

The robbery is believed to have happened between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 12. No one was hurt and we understand the robber, a.k.a. “asshat,” remains at large. Red Rock Casino Resort is in Summerlin, about 15 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip. We first got wind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man Found Fatally Shot In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Jersey City early Saturday morning. According to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office, officers responded to the area of Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive just after 4 a.m. after hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Ishamell McCany suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Police and the prosecutor’s office are investigating. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Person Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train At 69th Street Transportation Center In Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train struck and killed a person Monday afternoon at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The train involved was an eastbound train. There’s no word on the identity of the person killed. Shuttle busses are being used between 69th Street and 52nd Street, and passengers in that area should expect delays.
UPPER DARBY, PA

