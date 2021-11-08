CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scott Frost will be back in 2022 for a fifth season

By Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska head coach Scott Frost will be back at NU in 2022. The school announced on Monday Frost will get a fifth season as head coach, despite his 15-27 record over the last four seasons. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and...

nebraska.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Scott Frost takes $1 million pay cut as part of new deal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Under a restructured contract, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost will earn $1 million less in 2022 than his previous deal provided. Frost will be paid $4 million in 2022 instead of $5 million, and if Nebraska chooses to part ways, the Huskers will pay Frost $7.5 million instead of $15 million.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska athletic department released statements on Monday showing its commitment to Scott Frost as head football coach for the 2022 football season. Frost agreed to a restructured contract, the release states. Trev Alberts on Sports Nightly said the salary will move from $5 million to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G debate: Should Scott Frost get another year at Nebraska?

Editor’s note: Ryan O’Gara and Connor O’Gara grew up following sports in suburban Chicago. The brothers, separated by 20 months, debated about their favorite teams and players so often that their father would often have to remind them, “This isn’t PTI.” Each Friday, they’re bringing that debate to you, centered around the Big Ten and college football as a whole.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Scott Frost to return to Nebraska in 2022 with restructured contract

Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football […]
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#American Football#Nu#Huskers
landgrantholyland.com

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Scott Frost, you’re on the clock

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Cincinnati, Scott Frost and Clay Helton’s fit

The good news for Cincinnati, which was No. 6 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, is that if Alabama stays at No. 2, it will play No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and that No. 3 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State must play one another. That means there will be room for the Bearcats to move. The bad news is, although No. 6 is the highest ranking ever for a Group of 5 team, it is dispiriting for a team that went on the road to give No. 10 Notre Dame its only loss, and by double digits. The Irish have a decent chance of finishing 11-1, and a lot can happen in four weeks, but the way the rankings begin spells out how difficult it will be for Cincinnati to reach the national semifinals.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Scott Frost Announcement

The University of Nebraska has officially announced that head coach Scott Frost will be returning for next season. This announcement comes after the Cornhuskers dropped another close game this past Saturday against Ohio State. They’re 3-7 on the year and have now lost to Oklahoma, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Minnesota by nine or fewer points.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scott Frost Reveals His 1 Main Wish For Adrian Martinez

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is in his fourth – and possibly last – season under Scott Frost. Amid what has been a frustrating season, Frost had one wish for Martinez this season. Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost addressed the numerous interceptions Martinez threw against Purdue this past weekend....
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska, Scott Frost are Running Out of Time to Find the Answer

Scott Frost will have been fired 37 times over by the time you read this. Those preaching patience even up until Saturday seemed to feel like a 28-23 loss to Purdue was the beginning of the end. It remains to be seen what Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts thinks. What we do know is Frost will get a chance, at the bare minimum, to coach out his team’s final three games. Maybe Nebraska catches fire. Maybe this all gets worse. If Alberts is still asking questions, it’s not a good sign that Frost seems out of answers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Scott Frost Day News: Roast and Frost Looks Ahead

Growing up I always felt like my mom was constantly making roast for dinner. I didn’t like roast, so I was never pleased about it. I would walk into the house and smell the roast that had been in the crockpot all day and complain instantly. (Yes, I was such a pleasant child. Don’t worry my children are paying me back for that now.)
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy