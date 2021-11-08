Write-in votes still being tallied

Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day, and ballots have to be in by 7 p.m. to be counted. As of Friday, Oct. 29, 4,156 ballots had been counted, according to Kathleen Neel, Summit County clerk and recorder. Of the counted ballots, 1,431 were turned in by voters who are registered as Democrats, 926 are registered as Republicans and 21 are registered as Libertarians. The majority of voters, 1,767, are unaffiliated. Other voters are registered as American Constitution, approval voting, Green and Unity Party affiliates.

