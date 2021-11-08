CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Write-in votes still being tallied

Times News
 6 days ago

Voters waiting for the results of the 2021 municipal election’s write-ins for...

www.tnonline.com

Wichita Eagle

Write-in candidate wins Kansas mayoral race with more than 70% of the vote

Write-in votes swung the balance in at least one Sedgwick County race, unofficial election results show. Write-in candidate Charlie Martin captured 138 votes in the Andale mayoral race, easily surpassing the 48 votes cast for Jeremy Cawood, the only candidate who filed to run. Results will not be finalized until...
KANSAS STATE
wesb.com

Write-Ins Not Enough to Defeat Bartlett; Oschman Top Vote Getter

Former Bradford Police Chief Hiel “Butch” Bartlett has won a seat on the Bradford Area School District’s board. Unofficial vote totals gave Bartlett 1,566 votes, with 764 write-in votes. Bartlett was forced to resign as Police Chief last year over the controversial arrest of Matthew Confer. Shane Oschman was the...
BRADFORD, PA
Summit Daily News

Summit County tallies over 4,000 votes ahead of Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day, and ballots have to be in by 7 p.m. to be counted. As of Friday, Oct. 29, 4,156 ballots had been counted, according to Kathleen Neel, Summit County clerk and recorder. Of the counted ballots, 1,431 were turned in by voters who are registered as Democrats, 926 are registered as Republicans and 21 are registered as Libertarians. The majority of voters, 1,767, are unaffiliated. Other voters are registered as American Constitution, approval voting, Green and Unity Party affiliates.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Recorder

Winners of 2 City Council seats unclear with write-in votes

GREENFIELD — Several new faces will join City Council following a swearing-in ceremony in January. However, the results for two positions with write-in candidates — Precinct 9 and on at-large seat — have not been determined. The election, which took place at Greenfield High School on Tuesday, saw few contested...
GREENFIELD, MA
Delaware County Daily Times

Races being counted as vote tally continues

Final election results won’t be known for some time but numbers were being tallied in Delaware County’s races, including those for County Council, the Row Offices, Court of Common Pleas judges and Chester City Council. Early numbers showed Republicans mounting a strong challenge to the Democratic-dominated county government. Historically, years...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Columbian

Clark County Elections staff tally the vote

Clark County Elections Office staff have been working diligently to get incoming ballots for the Nov. 2 general election processed and counted. As of Tuesday morning, 61,621 ballots out of 324,455 eligible voters had been turned in. That’s just under 19 percent, far less than the 30 to 40 percent Elections had hoped for.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
News Break
NewsBreak
Times News

Write-in votes could change NL school board director race

A large number of write-in votes could alter who is in the lead for seats on the Northern Lehigh School Board. Based on voting in Tuesday’s general election, three incumbents appeared to have retained their seats on the board. In Lehigh County, Director Michelle Heckman was the top vote-getter with...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wabi.tv

Old Town elects two City Councilors off write-in votes

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The city of Old Town has two newly elected City Councilors, although not a single candidate was officially on the ballot. Initially no one was running for the positions, so no one made the deadline to get their name on the ballot. Anyone who eventually...
OLD TOWN, ME
kiow.com

Winnebago County Write In Voting Winners Announced

Due to the sheer number of write in votes in some area elections, The Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss carefully counted and recounted the voting. The results of the elections are as follows. Unofficial winners of Park and Rec are Mike Johnson, Linda Kiefer, and Maurie Tomke. Unofficial winners...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Daily Freeman

Hardenburgh: Write-in votes will determine supervisor election

HARDENBURGH, N.Y. — The election for town supervisor had no candidates on the ballot, and the result will not be known until write-in votes are counted. Elected in uncontested races were incumbent Thomas Delehanty as town clerk/tax collector, with 46 votes on the Republican and Taxpayer Party lines; Jerry Fairbairn as highway superintendent, with 28 votes on the Republican line; and incumbents Vincent Prior and William Schluter to two Town Board seat, with 42 and 39 votes, respectively, on the Republican and Taxpayer Party lines.
TheDailyBeast

Buffalo Mayor Defeats Socialist With Wild Write-In Vote

In a bitter upset for progressives, four-term incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown defeated his own party’s official nominee, India Walton, in an unprecedented write-in campaign. Walton, a self-proclaimed socialist, had beat Brown in the Democratic primary this summer, which normally would have all but ensured her a victory in...
