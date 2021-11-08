CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US open: Stocks trade higher after Congress passes infrastructure bill

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street stocks opened higher on Monday after the approval of Joe Biden's infrastructure spending package in Congress. As of 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.40% at 36,471.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.16% firmer 4,704.91 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.21% stronger at...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

US close: Stocks fall as consumer inflation busts through expectations

Wall Street stocks finished in negative territory on Wednesday, as market participants sifted through consumer inflation numbers that came in hotter than anticipated. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.66% at 36,079.94, as the S&P 500 lost 0.82% to 4,646.71 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.66% at 15,622.70.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Elon Musk
INFORUM

US Democrats pass $1 trln infrastructure bill, ending daylong standoff

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - After a daylong standoff, Democrats set aside divisions between progressives and centrists to pass a $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvement, sending it on to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The 228-to-206 vote is a substantial triumph for Biden's...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Top pain points between U.S. and China as Xi, Biden meet

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Monday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the most extensive leader-level talks between the two nations under the Biden administration. Officials on both sides have played down expectations for specific outcomes, amid an increasingly fractious relationship....
U.S. POLITICS
ShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up ahead of US inflation figures

London stocks edged up in early trade on Wednesday, lifted by well-received results from the likes of ITV and Marks & Spencer, as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading. At 0835 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,295.23. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today’s US CPI...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Us Open#Dow#Caterpillar#Nucor#Vulcan Materials#United Rentals#Quanta#Jacobs Engineering#Senate#Amc Entertainment#Federal Reserve
Light Reading

US House passes Biden's infrastructure bill with $65B for broadband

The US House of Representatives passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday night, which includes $65 billion for broadband deployment, access and affordability. The bill passed by a vote of 228-206, with 13 Republicans joining most Democrats to push it over the finish line. Here's how the $65...
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Will Government Spending Solve Inflation Issues?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, in a White House ceremony, President Joe Biden will sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The president is expected to continue push for his other big spending bill, the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill. But with inflation at 6.2%, the highest rate in decades, there is debate over whether government spending is fueling the rise in price or if the spending will make it better. The price of everything is going up, from natural gas for home heating to gas for cars and trucks and, of course, food costs. As Congress struggles over whether to pass the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy