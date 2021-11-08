CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ Series Lands at AMC+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
atchisonglobenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith‘s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn is heading to AMC+ as the streaming service acquired rights to the three-part series. The AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining installments set to arrive on consecutive Thursdays in the weeks following the debut. The...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

c21media.net

Channel 5’s psychological thriller Anne Boleyn heads to US with AMC+

US streaming service AMC+ has acquired Channel 5’s three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the lead role. The SVoD service, which features programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and horror-focused Shudder, will debut the limited series on Thursday, December 9. Commissioned...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: AMC+ To Air ‘Anne Boleyn’, ‘1883’ Teaser, ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling The OC’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed, New Jim Gaffigan Special, ‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed and More!

AMC+ has acquired the psychological thriller Anne Boleyn. The limited series stars Jodie Turner-Smith playing the titular role. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men. The series will premiere December 9. It had previously aired in the UK on Channel 5 this past summer.
The Atlantic

Kristen Stewart, Diana Spencer, and the Ghost of Anne Boleyn

In the new biopic Spencer, Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, wanders her decaying childhood home, talking with Anne Boleyn’s ghost. The beheaded second wife of King Henry VIII warns Diana of her dispensability as a royal and tells her to assert her power. It is not, strictly speaking, a faithful reproduction of history.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Ragdoll’: TV Review

The killer in AMC+’s new drama Ragdoll attracts the attention of the London police through a particularly gruesome MO: He has fabricated and carefully positioned a murder victim cobbled together from the bits and pieces of six murder victims, leaving the authorities to solve a half-dozen killings while at the same time trying to work their way through a kill list of six future targets. It’s one of those head-scratching things where, after watching three episodes of Ragdoll, I’m truly not sure if Freddy Syborn (Killing Eve), adapting Ragdoll from the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole, recognizes that...
TV SERIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Ragdoll: AMC+'s Crime Series Struggles to Blend Gruesome Thrills with British Wit

A thawing, patchwork body hangs from the ceiling of a dark, dank apartment. Hand outstretched, it points out the window, across the way to Detective Sergeant Nathan Rose’s (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) flat. It’s immediately clear to DS Rose this is not the coincidence his coworkers believe it may be. The horrific scene is a direct call-out. A threat. A promise.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
