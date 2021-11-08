CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0SSS_0cqR4Aqp00
FILE - New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano throws during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, March 23, 2013, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Former Mets reliever Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died. He was 45. Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead in his sleep Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at home in Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died. He was 45.

Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead in his sleep Monday at home in Puerto Rico.

The left-hander led the majors in appearances for three straight years, pitching 86 games in 2008, 88 in 2009 and a whopping 92 times in 2010.

“I never had to look down to the bullpen to see if Pedro was ready. He was always on call and never said no. I know somedays he was tired, but he always took the ball,” former Mets manager Willie Randolph said in a statement.

Feliciano was 22-21 with four saves and a 3.33 ERA, all with the Mets, in a nine-year career that stretched from 2002-13. He pitched 484 games overall, second most on the Mets’ list behind John Franco’s 695, and worked a total of 383 2/3 innings.

“In all my years in baseball, I never saw a left-handed relief specialist have such a presence in the clubhouse. He had a great personality,” longtime Mets star David Wright said.

After going 3-6 with a 3.30 ERA in 2010, Feliciano signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the New York Yankees. But he never pitched in the majors for the Yankees because of shoulder trouble.

Feliciano returned to the Mets in 2013 and said in spring training that doctors had found a small hole in the exterior of his heart. He was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called left ventricular noncompaction, caused by the failure of myocardial development from birth.

Feliciano wore a heart monitor when he began pitching in exhibition games later that spring. He went 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA over 25 games in his final big league season.

A 31st-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995, he later pitched in the minors for Cincinnati. He was traded to the Mets in August 2002 in a deal that sent pitcher Shawn Estes to the Reds.

Feliciano played in Japan in 2005 and rejoined the Mets the next season. In 2014, he pitched in the minors for St. Louis and in the Puerto Rican winter league.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Former Mets manager becomes new third-base coach, Verlander in play for Bombers

After interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas over the weekend, the Yankees are preparing to make him their new third-base coach this upcoming season. The Mets released Rojas from managerial duties after a disappointing 2021 campaign, but he is well-liked in the clubhouse and was a fantastic piece in their player development. Rojas won 77 games last year, and with the team heavily invested in their players, it simply wasn’t enough to keep him around for longer.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue former Mets pitching ace during off-season

The New York Yankees will likely have to approach this off-season with financial limitations in mind. Despite the Steinbrenner’s opening up their checkbook to extend a few big-name players, last season for general manager Brian Cashman was a struggle. He had to settle on players who are making minimal salary’s coming off serious injuries to try and piece together the starting rotation.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: A Javier Baez reunion is likely

When the Chicago Cubs made the decision to trade the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo at the Major League Baseball trade deadline this past season, there was an idea at the time that the Cubs may look to bring back at least one of the three in the off-season as they all will be free agents this winter.
MLB
HollywoodLife

Pedro Feliciano: 5 Things About The NY Mets Pitcher Who Sadly Passed Away At 45

The sports world is reeling because Pedro Feliciano – the pitcher who spent nine seasons with the New York Mets – is dead. Here’s what we know. The baseball world was struck by tragedy on Monday (Nov. 8) upon learning that Pedro Feliciano was dead. “Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep,” tweeted ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez tweeted. “He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed 🇵🇷 #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad.”
MLB
1010WINS

Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets reliever, dead at 45

The Mets waived him and then re-claimed him off waivers from Detroit that winter, and Feliciano debuted in 2003 with the Mets. He appeared in 484 games but pitched just 383 2/3 innings as one of the quintessential LOOGYs in MLB.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Randolph
Person
Shawn Estes
Person
John Franco
FanSided

New York Mets might finally have found their general manager

The New York Mets‘ quest to find a general manager has become a running gag. Even Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Twitter, announcing that he had withdrawn his name from consideration. Considering how the team has been unable to get any traction regarding their hunt to fill that vacancy, it is no wonder they have become fodder for late night comedians.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets target new GM candidates

The New York Mets are searching high and low for candidates who will interview for the club’s openings at general manager and president of baseball operations. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Red Sox are believed willing to allow highly regarded EVP/assistant GM Raquel Ferreira to interview with the Mets. Bigger question: Is she interested? @martinonyc 1st to mention Mets interest.”
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets interview former Yankees exec for front office job

The New York Mets’ front office search has led them to a somewhat familiar name. SNY’s Andy Martino reports “The Mets have interviewed Billy Eppler for their exec vacancy and he remains under consideration, sources tell SNY. Successful run with Yankees and difficult situation with Moreno in Anaheim. Currently working on the agency side.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Era#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Reds
FanSided

NY Mets: Breaking down MLB Trade Rumors’ free agent predictions

There are only a couple of tabs I always have open in my browser. One that never needs to be searched incognito is MLB Trade Rumors. They are a great resource for all things transaction-related and each offseason their writers share some thoughts and predictions regarding what they expect will happen. They kicked off this hot stove season with a list of the top 50 MLB free agents along with predictions for where they will end up. For New York Mets fans eager to see a stronger team built through the open market, this can help set some expectations.
NFL
chatsports.com

MLB Roundup 11/2: Mets part ways with Zack Scott

With only two teams playing right now, we are in something of a pre-offseason period, with teams trying to get their ducks in a row before free agency officially opens. And the biggest story hanging over this “pre-offseason” period has been the Mets front office search. The baseball operations situation in New York has been basically a constant mess for a few years now, with multiple changes having had to take place because of off-field transgressions. Zack Scott, a former Red Sox front office employee, was the team’s assistant GM before taking the interim GM job after Jared Porter was let go following sexual harassment allegation.
MLB
theScore

Report: Astros meet with Marte's agents; Mets, Marlins also interested

Starling Marte is quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities in free agency. Marte's agents recently met with the Houston Astros about a potential contract, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. The Astros would face significant competition for Marte's signature, though. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are also interested...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Country
Puerto Rico
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Mets coach staying in the NL East

Former New York Mets third base coach Gary DiSarcina is on the move, but he’s staying in the National League East. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reports that per sources, “DiSarcina will be the Nationals’ new third base coach. DiSarcina, 53, held the same role for the Mets in the last few seasons.”
MLB
Newsday

MLB and the Mets have something in common - a cloudy offseason

The general managers’ meetings return to the Carlsbad, California Omni on Tuesday for the unofficial start to baseball’s offseason. The last time this SoCal resort hosted the event was 2018, when the Mets unveiled Brodie Van Wagenen, an outside-the-box pick because of his agent-only background with CAA. Remember how radical...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
346K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy