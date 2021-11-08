FBI: Serial killer arrested, charged for murders in St. Louis, Kansas City areas

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) - The FBI says they've arrested and charged a St. Louis man who's been connected to a number of fatal shootings in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. He's been charged with murder and is in St. Louis to also face felony gun charges.

Perez Reed, 25, was arrested by an FBI task force in Independence, Missouri on Nov. 5 when he was traveling there on a train from St. Louis. He's being connected to four fatal shootings in the St. Louis area, two fatal shootings in the Kansas City area and two more shootings in St. Louis.

The FBI says the victims were killed in a manner consistent. His victims are mostly women involved in the sex industry or people in the transgender community. His victims include a 16-year-old who had recently run away from home.

Reed has been charged in St. Louis County with two counts of Murder 1st Degree, one count of Assault 1st Degree, and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. He is also federally charged with Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

When Reed was arrested he was found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun that matched shell casings at each of the shooting scenes.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has released a statement relative to the arrest of Perez Reed:

"The Circuit Attorney’s Office has been working closely with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from the beginning on this investigation. This is a complex, multi-jurisdictional case. The cases in the City of St. Louis are currently under investigation to ensure the most important goal - that justice is brought to the many victims and their families; and the person responsible is held accountable for these heinous crimes."

KMOX received notification from the St. Louis Police Department relative to this case. The public information officer said in an email, "detectives will be applying on charges at the Circuit Attorney’s Office for two counts of Murder 1st and Armed Criminal Action against 25-year-old Perez Reed."

Here's a timeline of the shootings he's either charged or suspected in:

• The shootings started on Sept. 12 where a man was shot while waiting for a bus on Chambers Road.

• Sept. 13 , he is accused of killing 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Glen Owen Drive.

• Sept. 16, a person was shot on Adelaide. On that same date, a person was shot and killed on West Florissant, a half mile from the Adelaide shooting.

• Sept. 19, St. Louis Police responded to a Sudden Death call in the 1500 block of Mullanphy and found the deceased victim lying in a vacant lot. Investigators believe the killing happened before midnight the day before.

• Sept, 26, Ferguson Police responded to a shot spotter call and located another murder victim on Barbados Lane.

• Nov. 1, Kansas City Kansas Police find a murder victim in an apartment. The investigation revealed that on Oct. 28, Reed traveled from St. Louis to Kansas City via Amtrak. Police say surveillance video shows the victim and Reed enter the apartment building where the victim was found.

• Nov. 2, police find the body of a nude woman in the same Kansas City apartment where the first victim was killed. Apartment security personnel documented Reed's entrance with the victim on October 29th. Investigators say surveillance video shows Reed leaving her apartment. Additionally, documents show Reed communicated by phone with the victim 652 times between Oct. 5 - 29.

His bond in St. Louis County was set by the court at $2 million, cash only.

Here's the criminal complaint and affidavit from the FBI:

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram