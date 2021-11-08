CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Have Dark Theories About Travis Scott After Tragic Fatalities Occurred At Astroworld [Chilling Thread]

By Sammy Approved
 6 days ago

Travis Scott’s Astroworld resulted in 8 fatalities and several injuries over the weekend. Fans are speculating their own dark theories about the tragic series of events.

Astroworld is a festival comprised of major musical performances, carnival games and rides, food and over 50,000 people in attendance. This year marked the third festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas on the NRG Stadium grounds. Upon entering Astroworld, festival attendees walked through the mouth of an oversized Travis Scott head and entered Travis’ personal universe.

There were plenty of musical acts fans looked forward to seeing within the two-day festival, but due to the tragic losses there were only a few artists that were able to perform this year. Amongst those acts to perform on Friday (Nov. 5) were Roddy Rich, SZA, Master P, Lil Baby, Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor and Metro Boomin. Travis Scott closed out the show on the “chills” stage with surprise guest act Drake to accompany him. He performed atop a large mountain created especially for him.

Leading up to the show, there was eerie music playing from the stage solely designated for Travis Scott himself. The festival’s popular catch phrase is “open your eyes to a whole new universe,” welcoming fans to a place specially designed by Scott and his team. Astroworld was also filled with a number of activations by popular brands like Nike and the event was live streamed by Apple Music.

Travis Scott fans are definitely a different crowd than most of the other festivals and concerts people may attend. Scott’s fans are RAGERS. They stood in front of the “chills” stage for hours while other acts performed at the “thrills” stage to ensure they saved the perfect spot to see their “idol.” The festival was filled with people of all ages and walks of life. The common denominator between all of the fans who attended is their love for Travis Scott.

Before Travis Scott set the stage ablaze, the words “see you on the other side” appeared across the screen. As he performed many of his most popular hits like “Highest in the Room,” “Out West” and “Antidote,” fans were simply captivated. Scott even performed some newly released music, but of course the icing on the cake was Drake surprising a loaded crowd of fans. The energy felt oddly familiar to a moment from Howard Homecoming’s Yardfest in 2012 when Drake surprised a group of students and alumni. Fans quickly stormed to the front, injuring several students.

Travis stopped the performance a few times during his set, but the show continued with the craziest fireworks show fans have probably seen since the Fourth of July or Disneyworld. Around 2 am Saturday morning (Nov. 6), fans discovered Day 2 of Astroworld had been cancelled due to the death of 8 people.

Since, Houston Police Department and Astroworld staff have worked to investigate the deaths of those people, citing that the youngest was only 14 years old. Houston PD also confirmed that one of the security guards at the show was injected with drugs prior to the deadly stage rush.

Fans claim that Travis Scott knew attendees were passing out during the performance. They said there were many fans in the mosh pit chanting for him to completely stop the show, and claimed that he ignored their request. Fans have now theorized that the events which took place at Astroworld were not by chance and in fact, an intentional act of satanic and ritual sacrifice by Travis Scott.

To make arguments more convincing, people are taking note of his latest release “Escape Plan” on Friday before the show. It is either a strange coincidence or there is a hidden truth to people’s interesting conspiracy theories.

We are not citing these statements as fact, but the theories are shocking, twisted and very convincing. Take a look at some of the theories and statements from fans in attendance below.

1. Travis Scott Ritual Sacrifice Conspiracies GALORE

Source:crypt0e

2. Spiritual Leaders Warned Fans Long Ago

Source:HoodHealer

3. Tragic Footage From The Show

Source:MINAJBUSSY

4. Are People Reaching?

Source:BABYFACEXDEV

5. Pay Attention to the Promotion

Source:17AJ1776

6. Utopia Mountain

Source:jjmilkyy

7. The Dystopia

Source:JCMADEITBANG

8. Strange Imagery

Source:TammyGHamad

9. Fans Are Terrified

Source:OakRedhammer

10. The Singing Continued

Source:dramaforthegirl

11. “ESCAPE PLAN”

Source:nickiboobss

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
