Houston Open Concert Series canceled in light of Astroworld Festival tragedy

As we continue learning more about what led up to the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed eight people, ABC13 learned certain events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled.

The Houston Open Concert Series was scheduled to take place this weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. But according to a recent update on its site, the event has been canceled due to the recent events at the Astroworld Festival.

"In light of the events of this weekend, the Astros Golf Foundation has decided to cancel this week's concert series. We send our deepest condolences to all those impacted," a statement read online.

The Houston Open Concert Series is not the only one making changes. Earlier on Monday, ticket sales for Billy Joel's upcoming show at Minute Maid Park were put temporarily on hold.

Tickets were originally announced to go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., but Monday morning it was announced the sales would be delayed until further notice.

We're not sure if future changes could be coming. ABC13 contacted the mayor's office, and the mayor's office of special events, but have not heard back.

The county judge's office referred us to the mayor's office of special events. Those who were at the Astroworld Festival feel like changes have to be made.

"Nobody should come to a concert and die." concertgoer Gerard Williams said. "You have to have security and crowd control for that type of crowd. You have to."

Live Nation was the promoter behind Astroworld Festival. The company is also behind shows at the 713 Music Hall in Houston.

There are concerts scheduled to take place next week. ABC13 contacted Live Nation about those shows, but didn't hear back.