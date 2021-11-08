CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church transfers missionaries out of Ethiopia

By Cassidy Wixom
BYU Newsnet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily moved 60 missionaries who were serving in the Ethiopia Addis Ababa Mission out of the country. The press release from the Church said they...

