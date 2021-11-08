Making the Grade: UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 edition

This past weekend, the UFC’s second PPV in a row went down and it’s safe to say that UFC 268 was one of, if not the, best events of the year. The action from top to bottom was sterling and the people’s main event somehow overdelivered on its own lofty expectations. Any time you have a Fight of the Year contender and TWO competitive title fights on a card, you know it was a good night. Plus, tonight we get to watch Max Holloway crush a guy! So that’ll be fun. Let’s talk about it.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO